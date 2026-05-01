5 young Filipino scientists reach NAST finals

The finalists showcased studies spanning artificial intelligence, environmental science, biotechnology, and public health.

Chu of De La Salle University developed an artificial intelligence-driven system using unmanned aerial vehicles to detect and analyze structural cracks in infrastructure, achieving over 90 percent accuracy in tests.

Manzano of the University of Santo Tomas explored the anticancer potential of the endemic plant Voacanga globosa, isolating a compound that showed strong effects against multiple cancer cell lines.

Nolos of Marinduque State University conducted the first comprehensive assessment of soil contamination by potentially toxic elements in Marinduque, highlighting health risks and informing environmental policies.

Pleto of the University of the Philippines Los Baños evaluated the ecological health of San Pablo City’s seven lakes using a phytoplankton-based index to guide conservation and policy decisions.

Pavon of the University of the Philippines Diliman developed a faster and more accessible method to detect Salmonella in food products using loop-mediated isothermal amplification technology.

Winners will be announced during the 48th Annual Scientific Meeting of NAST PHL on 9 July 2026. The top awardee will receive a plaque, P100,000 in cash, and a P500,000 research grant from the Department of Science and Technology.

The NTSYS is an annual competition for Filipino scientists aged 35 and below, aimed at advancing innovative and science-based solutions aligned with national development priorities.