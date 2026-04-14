1 dead, 20 injured as bus overturns in Misamis Occidental

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A passenger was killed, while 20 others were injured, after a wayward air-conditioned bus overturned along a curve on the national highway in the outskirts of Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental, on Monday morning.
According to a report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department, Rural Transit bus No. 143 was negotiating a curve in Barangay Mobod, near the city jail, when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to zigzag and crash onto its side.
The bus, carrying around 49 passengers, left many trapped inside before they were rescued by responding emergency teams.
Ambulances rushed the injured passengers to hospitals in the city.
At least one passenger was declared dead on arrival, while four others were reported in serious condition. In total, 20 passengers sustained injuries in the accident.
The bus was bound for Cagayan de Oro City from Dipolog City.