Low-cost housing fairs eye laborers

“As a tribute to Filipino workers, Pag-IBIG Fund launched the consecutive housing fairs in Cebu and Calamba. The low interest rates under the Expanded 4PH are part of our recognition of the heroism of our countrymen who continue to strive in their respective jobs,” Aliling said.

The two-day activity, held at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3), concluded yesterday, Labor Day. It served as a one-stop venue where prospective homebuyers inquired from over 40 participating developers, availed of on-site Pag-IBIG Housing Loan assistance, and directly engaged with key shelter stakeholders.

20-K ready shelters

More than 20,000 housing units covered by President Marcos’ Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program were featured during the fair.

Last Monday, more than 20,000 housing units from around 50 developers across Region 4A were featured during the first-ever Housing Fair 2026 Southern Luzon, offering a diverse selection of safe, decent and affordable homes in one accessible location.

Thousands of prospective homebuyers attended the two housing fairs, organized as part of DHSUD’s and Pag-IBIG Fund’s sustained efforts to help more Filipino working-class families own their dream homes through the Expanded 4PH.

Attendees included private-sector workers, government employees such as teachers and uniformed personnel, local government staff, self-employed individuals, and members of the informal sector.

“Our goal is to bring housing closer to every Filipino, especially workers and families who have long dreamed of having a home of their own. President Marcos wants to help our countrymen rise out of poverty and achieve a better and more dignified way of life,” Aliling said.

“Through these Pag-IBIG Housing Fairs, we are bringing government housing services closer to the people and expanding awareness about the Expanded 4PH,” he added.

“Every Filipino family has the right to have a decent home. We will continue to expand programs that will give hope, opportunity, and dignity to everyone,” Aliling said.