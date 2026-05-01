LG hits record Q1 revenue

LG Electronics posted record first-quarter revenue of KRW 23.73 trillion in 2026, up 4.3 percent year-on-year, as strong demand for home appliances and vehicle solutions drove growth. Operating profit climbed 32.9 percent to KRW 1.67 trillion, marking one of the company’s highest first-quarter earnings to date.

The company’s home appliance and vehicle solutions units emerged as key drivers, surpassing KRW 10 trillion in combined quarterly revenue for the first time. LG said its vehicle solutions business delivered record sales and profit, reinforcing its role as a core business pillar, while appliances remained a steady revenue generator despite rising costs and global economic uncertainty.