GT Capital profit climbs 17% on strong units

GT Capital Holdings Inc. grew its consolidated net income by 17 percent to P33.68 billion in 2025, lifted by record earnings from its banking, automotive and infrastructure units.
The company reported on Thursday that core net income rose 8 percent to P30.47 billion, reflecting steady demand across its portfolio despite global uncertainties.
The conglomerate’s performance was anchored by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and Toyota Motor Philippines, which posted record net incomes of P49.7 billion and P19.0 billion, respectively.
Associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. also delivered a record P27.1 billion in consolidated core net income.
GT’s strength and resilience
“The group’s performance in 2025 underscores the strength and resilience of our portfolio, as we navigated a complex and evolving political and economic landscape,” said GT Capital president Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista.
“Despite heightened global uncertainties, our core businesses remained fundamentally sound, with key segments demonstrating sustained demand and operational discipline,” stressed Bautista, adding that the group remains committed to capital allocation and execution while safeguarding the integrity of its operations.
Strong contribution from Metrobank
Metrobank contributed strongly, with net income rising to P49.7 billion on loan expansion, resilient margins, and higher trading gains.
Toyota Motor Philippines boosted net income by 18.9 percent to P19.0 billion as vehicle sales climbed 5.2 percent to 229,447 units, sustaining its market leadership.