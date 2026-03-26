GT Capital profit climbs 17% on strong units

The conglomerate’s performance was anchored by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and Toyota Motor Philippines, which posted record net incomes of P49.7 billion and P19.0 billion, respectively.

Associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. also delivered a record P27.1 billion in consolidated core net income.

GT’s strength and resilience

“The group’s performance in 2025 underscores the strength and resilience of our portfolio, as we navigated a complex and evolving political and economic landscape,” said GT Capital president Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista.

“Despite heightened global uncertainties, our core businesses remained fundamentally sound, with key segments demonstrating sustained demand and operational discipline,” stressed Bautista, adding that the group remains committed to capital allocation and execution while safeguarding the integrity of its operations.