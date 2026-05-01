Labor Day remains a ‘kayod’ day for supermarket vendors

For Lorna, a longtime vendor in the market, Labor Day looks no different from any other working day. She continues to tend to her stall, serving customers while keeping a close watch on her earnings. Being present, she explained, is more practical than observing the holiday.

“I’m still here at the market, working even harder, especially now that expenses just keep getting higher,” she said. Years into the trade, she has seen the same pattern repeat itself annually. “Labor Day comes and goes, but I’m still here in my spot. If I take a day off, that’s one day of income lost.”

Her experience reflects a broader reality among informal workers, whose livelihoods depend on daily transactions. Without fixed salaries or paid leave, every hour away from work translates to reduced earnings, making holidays less of a privilege and more of a missed opportunity.

Meanwhile, for some workers with more structured schedules, the day offers a brief chance to reconnect with family. Jasper, a public school teacher, spends Labor Day at home instead of in the classroom. Still, even modest celebrations are being affected by rising prices.

“I’m a teacher, so since there are no classes, we prepare a small meal at home,” he shared. Over the years, it has become a tradition among his siblings—most of whom are also working—to gather and bond during the holiday. “It’s our way of spending time together, but now the preparations are a bit reduced because goods are really expensive.”