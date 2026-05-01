Labor Day rallies peaceful nationwide — PNP

At least nine rallies were held nationwide, drawing an estimated 3,410 participants. Eight were ongoing while one had already concluded.

Demonstrations largely focused on labor concerns, including wage hikes, fuel prices, and worker protection.

To secure the events, the PNP deployed more than 106,000 personnel nationwide, supported by force multipliers and partner agencies. Police presence was concentrated on traffic management, securing key entry points, and ensuring the orderly conduct of public assemblies.

The PNP said coordination with rally organizers remains active to uphold the right to peaceful assembly while maintaining public safety.

The deployment forms part of the police force’s Focused Agenda, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, aimed at ensuring professionalism, restraint, and respect for rights during public gatherings.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the public for their cooperation.

“Sa ngayon, maayos at mapayapa ang takbo ng ating Labor Day activities sa buong bansa. Nagpapasalamat kami sa ating mga kababayan sa kanilang pakikiisa at disiplina,” he said.

“The PNP will remain on full alert throughout the day. Patuloy kaming nakaantabay—not just to ensure security, but to support the safe and peaceful expression of our people’s concerns,” he added.