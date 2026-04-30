PNP on heightened alert for Labor Day rallies

The alert status took effect at 12:01 a.m. on 30 April and will remain in place until 12:01 a.m. on 2 May, placing all regional and local units on standby to monitor mass actions and potential threats.

The move follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

All personnel are required to report for duty, ensuring full deployment nationwide. More than 106,000 officers, including specialized units, will be mobilized to maintain peace and order during the protests.

Nartatez said the priority is to protect both demonstrators and the public.

“To our officers on the ground, we honor your sacrifice as you serve the nation on Labor Day. You are the shield of our democracy. Perform your duties with pride, remain professional under pressure, and remember that our primary mission is to keep every Filipino safe,” he said.

To promote transparency, Civil Disturbance Management units have been ordered to use body-worn cameras to document interactions with protesters.

The PNP chief also directed the Intelligence Group to coordinate with local government units to monitor potential agitators who may attempt to disrupt peaceful demonstrations.

So far, the PNP has not monitored any credible threat related to the Labor Day observance.

“The PNP is on heightened alert not to suppress, but to secure. We are here to ensure that Labor Day remains a peaceful celebration for the workers who are the backbone of our nation,” Nartatez said.

“We respect the right to peaceful assembly but we will not tolerate any acts of violence or lawlessness. Our directive is clear: exercise maximum tolerance while maintaining the rule of law,” he added.