Labor Day literally laboring for vendors

For Lorna, a longtime vendor in the market, Labor Day looks no different from any other working day. She continues to tend to her stall, serving customers while keeping a close watch on her earnings. Being present, she explained, is more practical than observing the holiday.

“I’m still here at the market, working even harder, especially now that expenses just keep getting higher,” she said in Filipino. Years into the trade, she has seen the same pattern repeat itself annually. “Labor Day comes and goes, but I’m still here in my spot. If I take a day off, that’s one day of income lost.”

Her experience reflects a broader reality among informal workers, whose livelihoods depend on daily transactions. Without fixed salaries or paid leave, every hour away from work results in reduced earnings, making holidays less a privilege and more a missed opportunity.

Brief respite

Meanwhile, for some workers with more structured schedules, the day offers a brief chance to reconnect with family. Jasper, a public school teacher, spends Labor Day at home instead of in the classroom. Still, even modest celebrations are being affected by rising prices.

“I’m a teacher, so since there are no classes, we prepare a small meal at home,” he shared. Over the years, it has become a tradition among his siblings — most of whom are also working — to gather and bond during the holiday. “It’s our way of spending time together, but now the preparations are a bit reduced because goods are really expensive.”

Back at the market, vendor Mir echoed Lorna’s sentiment, noting that holidays can even mean heavier workloads. More people tend to shop during breaks, increasing foot traffic and the need for vendors to stay on their toes throughout the day.

“It’s still selling for us. We’re used to working double, and there are more people in the market during holidays like this,” she said. Although some barangays offer small assistance or relief goods, she often sends family members to claim them on her behalf. Leaving her stall unattended, even briefly, feels like a missed opportunity.

“If my children or grandchildren can get it, I ask them to go instead. It’s a waste to leave the stall,” she added.

As the country recognizes the value of labor, stories from Bustillos Supermarket highlight a quieter truth: for many workers, especially in informal sectors, Labor Day is less about rest and more about resilience. The celebration, for them, is found not in pause, but in persistence — continuing to work through rising costs and daily uncertainties.