La Salle hosts global expert for research series

During the first session, titled “The Breakthrough Agenda Towards Net Zero Emissions Economy,” Foliente advocated for “whole-life carbon accounting.”

This method tracks not only the energy used to operate a building but also the “embedded” carbon generated during the manufacturing and transportation of construction materials.

Foliente’s second lecture explored the “Physical Internet,” a concept aimed at transforming global supply chains by 2040. The framework proposes a hyper-connected, eco-friendly ecosystem that mirrors the seamless efficiency of the digital internet.

The final sessions shifted toward academic development. Foliente provided a masterclass on scientific communication and journal writing, followed by a concluding presentation on building a thriving local research culture aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The DLSU engagement followed Foliente’s appearance as a plenary speaker at the PINS 2026 Symposium at the University of the Philippines Diliman. The symposium focused on the future of industrial engineering and operations research.