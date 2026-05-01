La Salle hosts global expert for research series

Dr. Greg Foliente, a Golden Jubilee Honorary Professor at De La Salle University (DLSU), delivered a four-part masterclass series this week focused on the intersection of climate action, sustainable logistics, and research innovation.
The series, held 2 to 4 March at the Br. Andrew Gonzalez Hall, was organized through the Advanced Research Institute for Informatics, Computing and Networking. Foliente, who is also a professor at the University of Melbourne, presented a roadmap for achieving a net-zero emissions economy.
During the first session, titled “The Breakthrough Agenda Towards Net Zero Emissions Economy,” Foliente advocated for “whole-life carbon accounting.”
This method tracks not only the energy used to operate a building but also the “embedded” carbon generated during the manufacturing and transportation of construction materials.
Foliente’s second lecture explored the “Physical Internet,” a concept aimed at transforming global supply chains by 2040. The framework proposes a hyper-connected, eco-friendly ecosystem that mirrors the seamless efficiency of the digital internet.
The final sessions shifted toward academic development. Foliente provided a masterclass on scientific communication and journal writing, followed by a concluding presentation on building a thriving local research culture aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The DLSU engagement followed Foliente’s appearance as a plenary speaker at the PINS 2026 Symposium at the University of the Philippines Diliman. The symposium focused on the future of industrial engineering and operations research.