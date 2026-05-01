SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PAGE THREE

La Salle hosts global expert for research series

La Salle hosts global expert for research series
SCREENGRAB from DOST
Published on

Dr. Greg Foliente, a Golden Jubilee Honorary Professor at De La Salle University (DLSU), delivered a four-part masterclass series this week focused on the intersection of climate action, sustainable logistics, and research innovation.

The series, held 2 to 4 March at the Br. Andrew Gonzalez Hall, was organized through the Advanced Research Institute for Informatics, Computing and Networking. Foliente, who is also a professor at the University of Melbourne, presented a roadmap for achieving a net-zero emissions economy.

La Salle hosts global expert for research series
DOST urges universities to drive SDG progress

During the first session, titled “The Breakthrough Agenda Towards Net Zero Emissions Economy,” Foliente advocated for “whole-life carbon accounting.”

This method tracks not only the energy used to operate a building but also the “embedded” carbon generated during the manufacturing and transportation of construction materials.

Foliente’s second lecture explored the “Physical Internet,” a concept aimed at transforming global supply chains by 2040. The framework proposes a hyper-connected, eco-friendly ecosystem that mirrors the seamless efficiency of the digital internet.

The final sessions shifted toward academic development. Foliente provided a masterclass on scientific communication and journal writing, followed by a concluding presentation on building a thriving local research culture aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The DLSU engagement followed Foliente’s appearance as a plenary speaker at the PINS 2026 Symposium at the University of the Philippines Diliman. The symposium focused on the future of industrial engineering and operations research.

Greg Foliente net zero emissions
De La Salle University climate lecture
sustainable logistics Physical Internet
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph