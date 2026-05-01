Google Translate turns 20

Two decades after its launch, Google Translate has grown from a simple experiment into one of the world’s most widely used communication tools, now serving more than a billion users each month. The platform, which began as an early machine learning project under Google, now supports nearly 250 languages — covering about 95 percent of the global population — as it continues to expand access to both major and endangered languages.
The scale of its use reflects the growing demand for real-time, cross-border communication. Google said Translate now processes around 1 trillion words monthly, while newer artificial intelligence features enable more natural interactions, from audio-to-audio conversations to pronunciation coaching and slang interpretation. Tools like Live Translate and Lens have also pushed the service beyond text, allowing users to interpret speech, menus, and signs instantly — even offline.
Beyond convenience, Google said the platform has become a learning and cultural tool, with users relying on it for language practice, travel, and even decoding modern slang. As AI continues to evolve, the company is positioning Translate as more than just a utility, but a bridge for deeper global connection. After 20 years, one of its most translated phrases remains unchanged: “thank you.”