Google Translate turns 20

Two decades after its launch, Google Translate has grown from a simple experiment into one of the world’s most widely used communication tools, now serving more than a billion users each month. The platform, which began as an early machine learning project under Google, now supports nearly 250 languages — covering about 95 percent of the global population — as it continues to expand access to both major and endangered languages.

The scale of its use reflects the growing demand for real-time, cross-border communication. Google said Translate now processes around 1 trillion words monthly, while newer artificial intelligence features enable more natural interactions, from audio-to-audio conversations to pronunciation coaching and slang interpretation. Tools like Live Translate and Lens have also pushed the service beyond text, allowing users to interpret speech, menus, and signs instantly — even offline.