Four Filipino seafarers arrived safely in the Philippines

The last group of crew members was welcomed by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to provide them with immediate financial assistance.

The first batch of ten crew members returned home earlier on 15 April, followed by the second batch on 22 April.

A total of 21 Filipino crew members were aboard a Panama-flagged oil/product tanker that was hit by a missile near the Ras Laffan Industrial Hub in Qatar on 1 April. Despite the incident, none of the crew members were hurt.

The government, led by the DMW, has assured that crews will continue to receive the necessary support to help them make a fresh start.

More than 1,200 crew members aboard ships have successfully crossed out of the Strait of Hormuz. The DMW also continues to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino seafarers aboard ships remaining in the Persian Gulf following the closure of the said waterway.

Meanwhile, twelve overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 on Thursday morning, 30 April, aboard flight PR737, as part of the government's ongoing repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

They immediately received support from the government through initial financial assistance, temporary accommodation, and transportation to return to their respective home provinces.

Part of the support also includes linking to programs under the National Reintegration Network, which aims to support their recovery through livelihood, training, and job opportunities in the country.

Under the whole-of-government approach, the government continues to bring services closer to OFWs and their families to ensure a more stable and better future.