FPI: fuel rollback eases costs, risks linger

FPI Chairperson Elizabeth H. Lee welcomed the development but stressed that it should not be mistaken for a lasting solution.

“This rollback is a correction driven by geopolitical circumstance, not structural reform. Philippine industry cannot plan around geopolitical windfalls — we need durable energy policy,” Lee said.

Fuel costs play a central role in manufacturing, affecting sectors such as food processing, chemicals, packaging, textiles, and construction materials. A series of recent price increases had significantly raised expenses, squeezing margins across energy-intensive industries.

The rollback, particularly for diesel, is expected to provide immediate savings for firms purchasing fuel at the lower rates. However, industry leaders cautioned that the relief could be temporary.

“The ceasefire is time-bound and we don't even know if it will hold. Volatility remains,” Lee said.

She noted that global developments continue to dictate domestic fuel prices, making planning difficult for businesses that rely heavily on stable input costs.

Philippine manufacturers have already felt the broader impact of elevated energy prices, including delayed export orders, postponed investments, and adjustments in workforce levels.

“Negative effects on manufacturing competitiveness due to the ongoing conflict which may include: lost or delayed export contracts, some deferred capital investment, workforce adjustments — does not reverse overnight with a single price correction,” Lee added.

Despite the temporary easing, diesel prices remain above pre-conflict levels, limiting the extent of relief for firms.

Industry groups said the current situation highlights the need for long-term reforms to reduce vulnerability to global price swings, including energy diversification and more stable policy frameworks.

They added that the recent rollback should be treated as an opportunity to strengthen structural measures that can help businesses better withstand future shocks.