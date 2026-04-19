ECCP, PCCI forge partnership boosting business ties

Under the partnership, both organizations will pursue joint initiatives, expand business engagement, and facilitate knowledge exchange to support trade, investment and broader economic cooperation.

ECCP president Paulo Duarte highlighted the role of business organizations in translating opportunities into concrete outcomes.

“In a time where the Philippines continues to be a highly attractive destination for European businesses, organizations such as ours play a vital role in translating potential into tangible outcomes,” Duarte said.

Both ECCP and PCCI also expressed optimism that the collaboration will help maximize the benefits of the European Union–Philippines Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), while supporting the progress of negotiations for a potential EU-Philippines Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

PCCI noted that the partnership is expected to lead to the creation of a working group with strong synergies and the capacity to deliver results.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from both organizations, including ECCP Vice Presidents Roman Menz, Dr. Diana Edralin and Lars Wittig; Treasurer Albert Perez; and Executive Director Florian Gottein. They were joined by PCCI Chairman Raymund Jude Aguilar and members of the PCCI Board of Directors.