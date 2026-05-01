Dy vows stronger legal protections for workers on Labor Day

“Batid natin na marami pa ring hamon ang kinakaharap ng ating mga manggagawa–mula sa sahod at benepisyo hanggang sa seguridad sa trabaho at maayos na kondisyon sa paggawa,” he expressed.

(We are aware that workers still face a lot of challenges–from salary to benefits and even in job security and good working conditions)

At the House of Representatives, lawmakers have filed bills in an effort to address these issues, such as raising the minimum wage throughout the country to P1,200, expanding benefits including increased paid leaves, and enacting a legal measure to eliminate contractualization.

With most of the mentioned bills remaining pending, the Isabela 6th District representative stated that the House will continue pursuing measures that ensure the rights of workers are strengthened.

“Patuloy naming itinataguyod ang kapakanan ng mga manggagawang Pilipino. Patuloy po kaming magsusulong ng mga panukalang batas at mga hakbang na magpapalakas sa proteksyon, oportunidad, at dignidad ng manggagawa,” he stated.

(We will continue to promote the rights of Filipino workers. We will continue to promote bills and legislative actions that strengthen the protection, opportunity, and dignity of workers)

To end his remarks, Dy issued a salute to Filipino laborers, commending their hard work that impacts not only their own lives but the whole country.

“Sa lahat ng manggagawang Pilipino, saludo kami sa inyo. Mabuhay ang manggagawang Pilipino, at mabuhay ang Pilipinas,” the solon said.

(To all Filipino workers, we salute you. Long live Filipino workers, and long live the Philippines)