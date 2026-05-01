Duterte camp says ‘ready for all possibilities’ as impeachment looms

“We have to anticipate all possibilities kung sakali man na talagang may transmit sa Senado at mag-convene agad ang impeachment court,” Poa said.

The statement comes amid indications from Senate leadership, including Senate President Vicente Sotto III, that the chamber could convene quickly once it receives the articles of impeachment from the House.

Poa said the defense team has been preparing for months, anticipating various legal and procedural developments as the case progresses.

“As early as now… trabaho namin bilang mga abogado to prepare and to anticipate any possibility,” he added.

He noted that while the camp still hopes lawmakers will consider their objections at the House level, they are simultaneously readying for a full trial should the case advance.

The lawyer reiterated that Duterte’s personal attendance at Senate hearings would depend on necessity, following precedents in past impeachment trials where respondents were not required to attend all proceedings.

Poa also declined to disclose details of their legal strategy, saying these would be presented if the case reaches the Senate.

The Vice President is facing allegations that could form part of the articles of impeachment, including issues raised during recent House hearings.

Despite uncertainties in the timeline, Poa said the defense remains on standby for any development.

“Handa naman po tayo doon,” he said.