Duterte camp: No OVP funds used in VP impeachment defense

“Hindi po pondo ng gobyerno kung meron mang binabayad sa mga abogado dito,” he said.

Poa clarified that the defense team, currently composed of around 16 lawyers working in coordination with law firms, does not necessarily mean all are individually retained at high cost, describing the arrangement as a collaborative effort.

He also dismissed speculation that third parties may be funding Duterte’s legal expenses.

“Wala pong ganun nangyayari sa amin… the engagement is strictly and directly with the vice president,” he said, denying any payments coming from outside sources.

The Vice President is facing an impeachment complaint in the House of Representatives, which, if transmitted, will be tried in the Senate acting as an impeachment court.

Poa said the defense team is continuing preparations as the case progresses, reiterating that any legal strategy will be presented if and when the complaint reaches the Senate.

For now, the Duterte camp maintains that taxpayers are not footing the bill for the Vice President’s defense.