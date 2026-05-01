DMW holds mega overseas job fair on Labor Day

Among the countries with job opportunities are United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Croatia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Guam, and Papua New Guinea.

Aside from Filipinos who wish to work abroad, there were also overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) repatriates from the Middle East who submitted job applications in the job fair.

Some of the job offers are from the engineering and construction industry, hospitality industry, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, seafaring, and others.

"The job fair is what we do every year in celebration of the Labor Day. But this job fair, especially in the DMW, is where we really show our countrymen the legitimate job opportunities for different countries. And this really offers jobs that our Filipino workers can go to," DMW Undersecretary Dominique "Nikki" Rubia-Tutay said in an interview.

Rubia-Tutay also said that this job fair is a good opportunity for repatriated workers from the Middle East to apply a new job in other countries.

"We know that most of the reason why our workers are repatriated here is their concern about the situation in the Middle East in the past two months. And there are uncertainties. And most of them are mentally unstable because of the fear that was created by the Middle East crisis," she said.

Alejandro, a 38-year-old migrant worker from Bulacan working as the customer service representative in United Arab Emirates (UAE), is one of the OFWs who have been repatriated by the government due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"I worked there [UAE] for 12 years. I was repatriated last 14 April due to the conflict in the Middle East," he said.

"Yes, I'm trying to find a job in a safe place. That's what I'm used to. I've been working abroad for 12 years. That's what I'm used to. I don't think I can work in the Philippines anymore. That's why I'm trying to find a job in a safe European country," he added.

Alejandro thanked the United Arab Emirates government for ensuring their safety amid the conflict in the region.

"I'm very thankful to the United Arab Emirates because they are doing everything to protect us," he said.

"We're all here working for our family. But my main purpose is to go abroad because that's what we're used to. Just in case I can't find a job in another country, I'll try to find a job here in the Philippines," he added.

Alejandro said he saw a customer service jobs in Croatia and Japan.

"So, hopefully, I'll be accepted."