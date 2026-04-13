DepEd boosts funding to strengthen classroom resources

Meanwhile, senior high school funding has jumped to PhP3,264 per learner, compared to P2,784 last year and PhP2,306 in 2024.

Angara said the significant increase aims to provide schools with more resources for essential classroom needs, thereby improving the learning environment for both students and teachers.

"Sa pagbuhos natin ng pondo diretso sa ating mga eskwelahan, tinitiyak natin na may sapat na kagamitan at suporta ang ating mga guro at mag-aaral para magtagumpay at makamit ang kanilang buong potensyal," he said.

As part of its reform efforts, DepEd has moved away from based funding on fixed criteria such as student numbers, teacher ratios, and classroom sizes. Instead, the department is now fully implementing the Simplified Normative Funding Formula (SNFF).

This new formula focuses on more practical, enrollment-driven data to determine the minimum budget required for schools to meet service standards.

Angara said the education department plans to continue this upward fiscal momentum, with elementary schools slated to receive PhP2,982, junior high schools PhP2,744, and senior high schools PhP3,558 per learner.

“Ang malaking dagdag-pondo na ito ay malinaw na mensahe ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na prayoridad natin ang kapakanan ng ating mga paaralan at ang pagbibigay ng sapat na resources para sa ating mga mag-aaral,” Secretary Angara said.

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