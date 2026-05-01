De los Reyes’ legacy anchors Ilocos Sur Labor Day rites

Ilocos Sur Governor Jeremias C. Singson led the wreath-laying rites, with law enforcement officials participating in tribute to Filipino workers and the historical figure widely regarded as one of their earliest champions.

De los Reyes died on 10 October 1938, in Manila, due to natural causes at the age of 74.

After his exile to Spain during the colonial period, he encountered European labor movements and, upon returning home, established the Unión Obrera Democrática—considered the first modern labor union in the Philippines.

He was also a prolific writer, journalist, and folklorist, earning recognition for documenting Filipino traditions and publishing works that challenged colonial narratives.

Beyond labor and literature, he co-founded the Iglesia Filipina Independiente, asserting religious and national identity separate from colonial control. He later served in public office, including a term as senator, further cementing his role in shaping early Filipino civic life.

More than a symbolic venue, the monument honors a man whose influence shaped both labor and intellectual life in the Philippines. De los Reyes, an Ilocano born in Vigan in 1864, was among the founders of organized labor in the country.