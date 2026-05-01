Can ADUs help solve Phl’s housing shortage?

This idea seems promising, and I appreciate the congressmen for quickly suggesting a program that has worked in California. But the main question is whether it will work here. I’ll look at both sides, why it could work, and why it might not.

Looking at the positives, I think this proposal could work from a cost perspective. Land prices per square meter or hectare are extremely high, which is usually the main reason housing is so expensive. ADUs avoid this cost because they are built on land that homeowners already own. This cuts costs a lot, since the main expense would be building the ADU. With inflation rising and the effects of the Iran war, building materials and shipping costs have gone up. By not having to buy new land, homeowners can save money. This approach would work best in the provinces and less-dense cities, where lot sizes are usually bigger than in Metro Manila. You could build many houses on those large pieces of land.

On the downside, I see big challenges with this proposal in Metro Manila, where urban planning is complicated. ADUs work best on large lots, and in Metro Manila, these are mostly found in gated subdivisions for the wealthy, which are closed to the public. I doubt these subdivisions would allow ADUs, since they might see them as a threat to security and to increased density. If these communities did allow ADUs, more people would live there. This raises another issue: how would these people get around? Public transportation in Metro Manila is poor, with few reliable options, so most people would need to use private vehicles. Having helped plan some of these gated communities, I know the current roads aren’t built for more traffic. New ADU residents would add to the city’s already-busy roads, worsening traffic because we lack a strong public transit system.