Bridging crowns: Miss Universe China strengthens cultural ties in Philippines

Their visit is more than ceremonial. It marks a growing relationship rooted in shared advocacy and cultural appreciation. In a statement, Chue emphasized the deeper purpose behind their international engagements: “On behalf of the Miss Universe China organization, I would like to extend my warmest welcome and sincere gratitude to all the friends who always support us.”

Reflecting on their journey since the organization’s relaunch, he added, “It’s not about travel but it’s about spreading love, charity, and the mission of the Miss Universe.”

During a press conference, a representative from the China-based team, Queenie, highlighted the significance of fostering stronger connections between nations through pageantry. “Let us join hands to enjoy this global beauty, ensuring that the beautiful friendship between China and the Philippines shines brightly on the world stage. I am confident that this mutual exchange will proceed smoothly and I look forward to more in-depth cooperation in the future,” she said.

For Zhao Na, the trip is both personal and inspiring. “I have always admired the Philippines for its excellence and passion for pageantry,” she shared, underscoring the country’s global reputation as a leader in the industry.

The delegation’s visit coincides with the highly anticipated coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 , set for May 2, where they are expected to take part in the celebration. Their presence adds an international dimension to an already dynamic event, reinforcing the Philippines’ status as a global hub for pageantry.

Beyond the glamour, the exchange reflects a broader narrative—one of unity, cultural dialogue, and mutual respect. As both organizations continue to collaborate, the visit stands as a testament to how pageantry can transcend borders, bringing nations together through shared ideals of beauty, empowerment, and purpose.