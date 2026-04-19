BPO, electronics remain Phl’s key job makers — Go

To sustain job generation, Go identified the BPO industry, along with the said sectors, as rapidly growing sectors, key to powering the country’s next wave of employment.

He noted that the BPO industry is evolving into higher-value services such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and IT-enabled services — opening more opportunities for Filipino workers.

Earlier, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) pegged its growth projection for the IT-BPM sector at $42 billion in terms of export revenues, employing approximately 1.97 million full-time employees in 2026.

For his part, Felipe Jaramillo, vice president for Asia and the Pacific of the World Bank, highlighted how the Philippine BPO sector has successfully transitioned from basic services to higher-value activities such as data analytics, IT support, and AI-enabled services, and continues to demonstrate growth.

“I think we all should follow the Philippines’ example in moving towards these higher-value services in East Asia Pacific,” Jaramillo said.

Semiconductor expansion

Beyond services, Secretary Go also cited the continued expansion of the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector, where global firms such as Samsung are increasing investments, creating more jobs in advanced manufacturing.

Go stressed emphasized the growing importance of clean and renewable energy as a major source of employment, with increasing investments in wind, solar, and geothermal projects that leverage the country’s natural strengths.

“Our weakness is our strength. We get hit by a lot of typhoons, so we need to harness the wind power. We get a lot of sun, so we need to harness solar power. And third, we’re also a volcanic country, we need to find ways to keep harnessing the geothermal energy,” Go added.