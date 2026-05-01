Blow-By-Blow makes rousing return

Magramo beat Marco John Rementizo on a unanimous decision to highlight the seven-fight card backed by MannyPay and MP Holdings.

“It was a fabulous night for Philippine boxing,” Blow-By-Blow Chief Executive Officer Marife Barrera, who was helped running the promotion by a solid support staff composed of some of Pacquiao’s most trusted men and women.

Later, Pacquiao took center stage to award Filipino boxers for their role in keeping Philippine boxing afloat.

World 105-pound champions Pedro Taduran and Melvin Jerusalem were voted as co-boxers of the year.

International Boxing Federation titlist Taduran was on hand to receive his award while Jerusalem just sent a video message as he was in Johannesburg getting ready to defend his World Boxing Council belt.