Blow-By-Blow returns at Okada

Former world-rated flyweight Giemel Magramo headlines a stacked seven-fight card when Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-By-Blow returns during the third Pacquiao Elorde Awards on 30 April 30 at the Okada Manila.
Representing Johnny Elorde Stable, Magramo faces Marco John Rementizo of the WLS Boxing Stable of Cagayan Oro City for the vacant Philippine Boxing Organization super-flyweight title set for ten rounds in the show being backed by MannyPay, MP Holdings and Elorde Boxing.
Spicing up the slugfest is the showdown between Roderek Bautista of Hardstone Boxing of Bangar-La Union and Adrian Dulayba of Bernard Yu Boxing Stable-Butuan for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-fly throne.
In another special attraction, world-ranked light-fly Arvin Magramo, also an Elorde fighter, meets Arvin John Sampaga of Masbate in an eight-rounder.
In the nightcap, the Elorde Pacquiao Awards will honor the country’s premier punchers for 2025–world champions Pedro Taduran and Melvin Jerusalem — as well as gold medalists in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.