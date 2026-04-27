Blow-By-Blow returns at Okada

Spicing up the slugfest is the showdown between Roderek Bautista of Hardstone Boxing of Bangar-La Union and Adrian Dulayba of Bernard Yu Boxing Stable-Butuan for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-fly throne.

In another special attraction, world-ranked light-fly Arvin Magramo, also an Elorde fighter, meets Arvin John Sampaga of Masbate in an eight-rounder.

In the nightcap, the Elorde Pacquiao Awards will honor the country’s premier punchers for 2025–world champions Pedro Taduran and Melvin Jerusalem — as well as gold medalists in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.