Bianca slips after strong start

Pagdanganan is a two‑time Olympian and one of the game’s longest hitters, having helped deliver team gold and individual bronze medals for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games before turning pro and joining the LPGA in 2020.

She also recorded the country’s best Olympic golf finish with a joint fourth‑place performance at the Paris 2024 Games, underscoring the potential she is trying to re‑ignite this week in Mexico.

American rookie Melanie Green stole the spotlight with a hole‑in‑one at the par‑three 15th on the way to a six‑under‑par 66 and a share of the first‑round lead with Brianna Do at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Green, one of 21 rookies in the field, mixed six birdies with two bogeys and picked up six strokes in a blistering six‑hole stretch capped by the ace.

Do matched her with seven birdies against a lone bogey as the duo grabbed a one‑shot edge over Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda headlined a group of six players on 68 after a solid four‑under effort highlighted by an eagle on the par‑five 18th.