Anti-fake news push bags Sonza — PCO

In a statement, PCO Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said the actions of NBI under the leadership of Atty Melvin Matibag reflect the administration’s firm and lawful response to alleged online abuse, especially where false information is published and circulated as legitimate news.

“It shows the government’s continuing effort to guard the truth, protect the public from deception, and preserve a free but responsible democratic space,” Gomez said.

Warning issued

He said that with the PCO’s Oplan Kontra Fake News, it is sending a strong warning to peddlers of fake news. Misinformation undermines public trust, endangers lives, and will be met with swift, lawful consequences.”

“We will continue to work with law enforcement, the media, and responsible online platforms to identify, investigate and prosecute those who disseminate falsehoods. Public discourse must remain free, but it must also be truthful, fair, and orderly. Speak freely, but not falsely,” he said.

The PCO recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Justice and the Department of Information and Communication Technology, aimed at ending the spread of fake news and holding its purveyors to account.

The PCO has already submitted several cases of fake news to the DoJ for investigation by the NBI and prosecution in court.

The NBI said Sonza is charged with unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Long weekend vacation

Sonza’s legal counsel questioned the timing of the arrest of the veteran broadcaster, noting that his client was prohibited from posting bail due to the long weekend.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Atty. Mark Tolentino condemned the circumstances surrounding his client’s arrest, claiming it might have been a calculated move to limit the possibility of a temporary release.