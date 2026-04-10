AFP pushes shared maritime agenda

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Friday emphasized that maritime security is a shared responsibility among stakeholders.
Speaking at the Maritime Security Symposium 2026 at Camp Aguinaldo, Brawner said the gathering provides a platform for dialogue and cooperation in securing the country’s maritime domain.
“As chair of ASEAN this year, the Philippines is guided by the idea that our future must be navigated together with clarity. From the AFP’s perspective, maritime security is both a national duty and a shared responsibility,” he said.
He added that the military remains committed to protecting sovereignty and maritime interests in accordance with international law while contributing to regional stability.