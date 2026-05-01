AFP backs civilian mission to Pag-asa

AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, retired Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the initiative reflects Filipino unity and resolve.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines acknowledges the Atin Ito Coalition as they embark on their 4th civilian mission… This initiative—bringing essential fuel and food aid to our fishing communities—is a powerful testament to bayanihan and the Filipino people’s unwavering resolve to exercise their rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Trinidad said the AFP is providing support through maritime domain awareness and coordination to ensure the mission’s safe passage.

“We stand in solidarity with our fisherfolk and civil society. Their presence reinforces the truth: the West Philippine Sea is an integral part of our nation,” he added.

The Atin Ito Coalition earlier reported that its vessel, MV Kapitan Felix Oca, was shadowed by a Chinese Coast Guard ship with bow number 3103.

As of 7:20 a.m. Friday, the Chinese vessel was about 3.2 nautical miles from the civilian ship, which was then around 90 nautical miles from Manila and 60 nautical miles west of Mindoro.

Organizers said the mission aims to deliver food and fuel to residents and fisherfolk in Pag-asa Island, along with medical outreach and a community concert.

A jet ski flag ride is also planned as part of the activities to assert the country’s sovereign rights in the area.

The AFP reiterated its commitment to protecting national sovereignty and ensuring the safety of Filipinos involved in the mission.