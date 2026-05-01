A story in itself

I thought it would be an interesting dynamic to set a budjang (lady) in her colorful, traditional Tausug habul and biyatawi against the military patterns of the PNP scout, who is also Tausug. You can complete the story yourself.
#ProjectLarawan. Profiles of the Filipino. One portrait at a time.
Project Larawan is an initiative of Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, a documentary filmmaker, writer and photographer, whose narratives are nuanced with unique, inventive perspectives to provoke an inquisitive look at his favorite subject, the Philippines. Become a part of Filipino identity every other Saturday on the DAILY TRIBUNE.