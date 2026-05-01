2ID backs US alert vs Fil-Am involvement in NPA conflict

The advisory came after an 19 April clash in Negros Occidental that killed two American nationals.

NaFFAA, meanwhile, expressed concern over the loss of Filipino and Filipino-American lives and stressed that meaningful change must be pursued through peaceful dialogue and lawful advocacy.

The 2ID said the developments reflect continuing concerns over the recruitment of individuals from overseas communities into armed groups, including previous cases in Mindoro involving Filipino-Americans Cristina Pasion and Chantal Anicoche.

2ID commander Major General Ramon Zagala said the US advisory is important in protecting individuals from being misled into armed involvement.

“We have seen how individuals, particularly those from overseas communities, are placed in harm’s way through misleading narratives. Our focus is to ensure that communities remain informed, protected, and free from the influence of armed groups,” Zagala said.

He added that stronger awareness and coordination among host countries and Filipino communities abroad are needed to prevent similar incidents.

“Discouraging involvement in armed conflict is a critical safeguard to prevent further loss of life and reinforces the importance of lawful and peaceful engagement,” Zagala said.

He said the military’s efforts are tied to the broader goal of securing a “Free Mindoro.”

“Our efforts are anchored on advancing a truly Free Mindoro — where communities are safe, development can thrive, and no Filipino is placed at risk by armed conflict or exploitation,” he added.

The 2ID reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding communities, strengthening public awareness and advancing peace and security efforts in Mindoro.