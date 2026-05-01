11 NCR cops axed over ‘abduction’ ops

The case stemmed from complaints filed on 3 September 2025 by Milagros Estacio and Elizabeth Sotto, who accused several police officers of abducting their sons during separate anti-drug operations. The complainants also raised possible links to the disappearance of several “sabungeros,” prompting calls for deeper investigation.

Dismissed from service were Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay E. Orapa, Police Major Mark Phillip S. Almedilla, Police Senior Master Sergeant Mark Anthony A. Manrique, Police Staff Sergeant Edmon H. Muñoz, Police Staff Sergeant Robert Allan E. Raz Jr., Police Staff Sergeant Denar S. Roda, Police Corporal Alric M. Natividad, Police Corporal Reynaldo G. Seno Jr., Police Corporal Ronald John V. Lanaria, Patrolman Rufino Miguel D. Panghulan, and Patrolman Develyn M. Tapalla.

Records showed that on 17 February 2021 in Manila, the respondents allegedly abducted Dane Mark M. Carlos. On 24 March 2021 in Las Piñas City, they were also found to have kidnapped Charles Dean Sotto.

NAPOLCOM said the acts constitute grave misconduct under its rules and may also fall under kidnapping as defined in Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code.

“Such acts are not only criminal in nature but strike at the very core of public trust,” the Commission said.

The Commission stressed that the officers carried out the acts while in active service and under color of authority, seriously dishonoring the Philippine National Police and showing conduct incompatible with public service.

Given the gravity of the offenses, NAPOLCOM imposed the maximum penalty of dismissal from service, along with accessory penalties.

Commissioner Ralph Calinisan earlier emphasized that cases are evaluated individually based on evidence.

“May due process tayo dito sa NAPOLCOM. Hindi natin puwedeng paghaluin ang mga kaso. Kailangan nating tingnan nang hiwa-hiwalay, base sa ebidensya,” he said.

He also underscored the weight of accountability within the police force.

“Kapag ang pulis mismo ang lumalabag sa batas at umaabuso sa kapangyarihan, mas mabigat ang pananagutan. Hindi natin hahayaan na gamitin ang uniporme para manakot, mang-api, o manlamang sa kapwa… Bilang Pulis ng Pulis, titiyakin ng NAPOLCOM na ang bawat abuso ay may kaakibat na agarang pananagutan,” Calinisan added.