Williams back to lift Fuel Masters

He last played for Suwon KT in the Korean Basketball League, where they finished seventh with a 27-27 win-loss record.

The 30-year-old Williams is expected to bring his A-game right away as Phoenix, which holds a 5-4 win-loss record, takes on Bol Bol and TNT Tropang 5G at the Big Dome on Friday.

“It’s on us to give ourselves a chance and to compete, so obviously we have to play better. If we play like we did against Converge, we’re not going to win any of our last three games,” Phoenix coach Charles Tiu said, stressing the need to win their last three matches.

After the Tropang 5G, the Fuel Masters will face Macau on 6 May and San Miguel on 9 May.