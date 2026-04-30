Williams back to lift Fuel Masters

Phoenix Super LPG will be banking on returning import Jonathan Williams as it aims to catch the bus headed for the quarterfinals in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.
Williams, who led the Fuel Masters to the semifinals of the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, will be back, replacing James Dickey III, who sat out their last game due to ankle injury.
With Dickey reportedly making a last-minute decision to sit out, the Fuel Masters suffered a 103-130 loss to Converge last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Meanwhile, Williams averaged 24.5 points, 16.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 blocks across 17 games for Phoenix in 2024, winning the Best Import of the Conference award over Tony Bishop of Barangay Ginebra, Bennie Boatwright of San Miguel Beer, and Tyler Bey of Magnolia.
Williams is expected to be wiser and more dangerous after playing for Toyama, Shizuoka, and Chiba in the Japan B.League, as well as for Al Qadsia in Kuwait and in London.
He last played for Suwon KT in the Korean Basketball League, where they finished seventh with a 27-27 win-loss record.
The 30-year-old Williams is expected to bring his A-game right away as Phoenix, which holds a 5-4 win-loss record, takes on Bol Bol and TNT Tropang 5G at the Big Dome on Friday.
“It’s on us to give ourselves a chance and to compete, so obviously we have to play better. If we play like we did against Converge, we’re not going to win any of our last three games,” Phoenix coach Charles Tiu said, stressing the need to win their last three matches.
After the Tropang 5G, the Fuel Masters will face Macau on 6 May and San Miguel on 9 May.