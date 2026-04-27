SC acquits mother in child’s death, cites schizophrenia

Both the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals had earlier convicted the mother, concluding that she intended to harm her daughter.

The High Court, however, overturned these findings, stressing that her mental condition prevented her from understanding the nature and consequences of her actions.

Citing Article 12 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, the Court ruled that insanity, when sufficiently proven, exempts an accused from criminal responsibility.

The justices found that medical evidence established the woman’s long-standing schizophrenia, a psychiatric disorder that impairs a person’s perception of reality.

Psychiatrists who testified said the mother exhibited paranoia and delusions at the time of the incident, believing she was under imminent threat.

The ruling noted that jurisprudence requires proof that insanity existed at the time of the act, was medically supported, and rendered the accused incapable of appreciating its wrongfulness—all of which were met in this case.

Despite her acquittal, the Court held the mother civilly liable and ordered her to pay damages to the victim’s heirs.

The tribunal also directed authorities to transfer her from the Correctional Institution for Women to the National Center for Mental Health, where she will remain under medical supervision pending further orders.

The ruling underscores that while mental illness may absolve criminal liability, it does not erase civil responsibility arising from the act.