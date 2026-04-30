Sara’s camp questions impeachment trial process, remains confident in defense

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Justice unanimously found probable cause to bring two impeachment complaints against Duterte to the House plenary, following summaries presented by complainants Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima and Manila 6th District Rep. Benny Abante. All 53 members of the committee voted in favor of the motion filed by Pinoy Workers Partylist Rep. Franz Legaspi.

Sara Duterte’s legal team questioned the ruling, saying it “departed from the constitutional design” by extending beyond the verified complaints into matters they argued should be addressed only during a full trial.

Poa reiterated that the team was not surprised by the committee’s April 29 decision, which advanced the impeachment case to the next stage of proceedings.

“We believe that these matters should already be done in the Senate and not here in the House Committee of Justice,” Poa said in Filipino.

He added that the vice president will participate if the trial reaches the Senate but will not waive any objections. Duterte does not need to be present every day of the trial, he noted.

“We will just wait for developments, although we are not waiving our objections because we have a petition before the Supreme Court,” Poa said.

Poa stressed that the vice president’s team is prepared to defend her and demonstrate that the allegations against her lack merit.

“We are confident that we will be able to prove that there is no wrongdoing on the part of the vice president,” he said.