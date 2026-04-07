Gov’t clears Cebu, Leyte energy drills

Confirmed by DoE

The Department of Energy confirmed on Tuesday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the Service Contract 89, located onshore in southern Cebu and operated by Texcal Energy Mahato Inc., to restart Alegria field operations after three years of dormancy.

The project is expected to create local jobs, stimulate economic activity, and supply additional indigenous energy to Cebu and the wider Visayas region.

Estimates place total oil in the field at 27.93 million barrels, with about 3.35 million barrels recoverable.

Recoverable natural gas is projected at 6.6 billion cubic feet, or roughly 70 percent of total reserves.

Natural hydrogen exploration in Leyte

Service Contract 90 (SC 90), on the other hand, has been awarded to Matahio Energy Philippines, in partnership with Ophiolite Energy, to explore natural hydrogen in Leyte.