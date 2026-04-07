Gov’t clears Cebu, Leyte energy drills

In the race to develop more domestic energy sources, the government has approved two new projects aimed at boosting local production and strengthening long-term energy security, as an ongoing crisis exposes the system’s vulnerability.
One project will develop the Alegria Oil and Gas Field in Cebu, while the other will explore natural hydrogen resources in Leyte.
Confirmed by DoE
The Department of Energy confirmed on Tuesday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the Service Contract 89, located onshore in southern Cebu and operated by Texcal Energy Mahato Inc., to restart Alegria field operations after three years of dormancy.
The project is expected to create local jobs, stimulate economic activity, and supply additional indigenous energy to Cebu and the wider Visayas region.
Estimates place total oil in the field at 27.93 million barrels, with about 3.35 million barrels recoverable.
Recoverable natural gas is projected at 6.6 billion cubic feet, or roughly 70 percent of total reserves.
Natural hydrogen exploration in Leyte
Service Contract 90 (SC 90), on the other hand, has been awarded to Matahio Energy Philippines, in partnership with Ophiolite Energy, to explore natural hydrogen in Leyte.