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Gov’t clears Cebu, Leyte energy drills

DEPARTMENT of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said, ‘These Petroleum Service Contracts reflect our determination to move indigenous energy development forward, both by revitalizing known resources and by opening pathways for frontier exploration.’
DEPARTMENT of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said, ‘These Petroleum Service Contracts reflect our determination to move indigenous energy development forward, both by revitalizing known resources and by opening pathways for frontier exploration.’ PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of doe
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In the race to develop more domestic energy sources, the government has approved two new projects aimed at boosting local production and strengthening long-term energy security, as an ongoing crisis exposes the system’s vulnerability.

One project will develop the Alegria Oil and Gas Field in Cebu, while the other will explore natural hydrogen resources in Leyte.

DEPARTMENT of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said, ‘These Petroleum Service Contracts reflect our determination to move indigenous energy development forward, both by revitalizing known resources and by opening pathways for frontier exploration.’
Gov’t clears Cebu, Leyte energy drills

Confirmed by DoE

The Department of Energy confirmed on Tuesday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the Service Contract 89, located onshore in southern Cebu and operated by Texcal Energy Mahato Inc., to restart Alegria field operations after three years of dormancy.

The project is expected to create local jobs, stimulate economic activity, and supply additional indigenous energy to Cebu and the wider Visayas region.

Estimates place total oil in the field at 27.93 million barrels, with about 3.35 million barrels recoverable.

Recoverable natural gas is projected at 6.6 billion cubic feet, or roughly 70 percent of total reserves.

Natural hydrogen exploration in Leyte

Service Contract 90 (SC 90), on the other hand, has been awarded to Matahio Energy Philippines, in partnership with Ophiolite Energy, to explore natural hydrogen in Leyte.

Alegria Oil and Gas Field Cebu
Service Contract 89 Philippines
natural hydrogen Leyte

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