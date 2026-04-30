Spicy Pork BBQ now permanent at Mang Inasal

Company president Mike V. Castro said the decision was driven by strong demand from customers seeking spicier options.

“The Mang Inasal Spicy Pork BBQ was initially intended as a limited-time offer. But we acknowledge that a specific segment of our customers often ask for the spicy versions of our Ihaw-Sarap bestsellers,” Castro said.

He added that some customers prefer a stronger spicy flavor beyond traditional dipping sauces, opting for grilled dishes infused with heat.

The Spicy Pork BBQ is available as a two-stick rice meal, as well as in family and party sizes with 10 and 20 sticks, respectively.

The product joins Mang Inasal’s lineup of spicy offerings, including its Spicy Chicken Inasal variants.