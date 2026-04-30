Space-brewed sake sells for $700,000

The alcoholic fermentation process was carried out in November inside facilities at the ISS that mimicked lunar gravity, the two firms said in a joint statement, dated Tuesday.

The mash was returned to Earth in February and was refined into 116 milliliters of sake in March in Japan.

The drink was packaged in a 100-ml bottle and went to an anonymous buyer for 110 million yen ($686,000).

The remaining 16 ml allowed for taste tests.

“It offers a pronounced acidity. It has a well-balanced and robust sake flavor,” a Dassai spokesperson told Agence France-Presse.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to support Japan’s space development efforts, the two firms said.

“This result demonstrates experimentally that sake production is feasible even under lunar-gravity conditions using a process comparable to that on Earth,” the firms said.

Dassai says it wants to build a sake brewery on the moon by 2050 to “improve quality of life for future lunar habitation.”