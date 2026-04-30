SHFC, MWSS launch discounted housing water rates

Located in Barangay San Agustin, the community is a beneficiary of the SHFC High Density Housing Program, which relocates families from danger zones such as waterways.

Under the ELP, qualifying low-income households consuming 20 cubic meters of water or less per month receive a discount on their basic charge.

The initiative follows a December 2025 memorandum of understanding between the SHFC and MWSS RO aimed at reducing utility costs for socialized housing residents.

SHFC president and CEO Federico Laxa said the collaboration is designed to ease the financial burden on families facing rising commodity prices.

“Through the strong partnership of these two government agencies, we can lighten the monthly expenses of our fellow citizens,” Laxa said.

MWSS RO chief regulator Patrick Lester Ty said the program is a concrete measure to ensure affordable water access for the poor.

Meantime, Maynilad Customer Experience and Retail Operations head Rodolfo Baylas Jr. affirmed the concessionaire’s commitment to maintaining reliable service for the enrolled community.

The rollout aligns with directives from Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling to support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino” (4PH) Program.