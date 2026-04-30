Responsible Gaming: All good things come in moderation

The same principle applies to gaming. Or, to call it more directly, gambling. The difference between recreation and risk often comes down to one word: Moderation.

In recent years, the conversation around gaming has become more polarized. On one side are critics who frame it as inherently harmful; on the other, there are industry voices that highlight its growth and innovation. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. himself cracked down on offshore gaming last year, only worsening its image in the country.

But the reality, as is often the case, sits somewhere in between.

Gaming is neither purely detrimental nor entirely benign — it is a form of entertainment that reflects the intentions and habits of the people engaging with it, shaped by the systems that surround it.

The pandemic brought unprecedented grief and uncertainty upon all of us. For me, it came in the form of my father’s passing. As vaccines had yet to be rolled out, my friends and I had no choice but to commiserate remotely.

We explored a myriad options, but one thing that provided us a distraction — even just for a few hours — was online gaming: Baccarat, e-sabong, slot machines.

Playing these games provided a temporary respite from all the pessimism in the headlines and in our group chats. Thus, from my perspective, the more productive discussion is not whether gaming should exist, but how it should exist. That is where the idea of ethical and responsible gaming becomes important.