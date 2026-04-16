Gross gaming revenues up 6.39%, hits P396.14B in 2025

Largest GSR contributor

“The E-Games and online gaming segment accounted for 50.77 percent of total industry GGR,” said PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco. “It has overtaken licensed casinos as the largest GGR contributor.”

Revenues from licensed casinos declined by 9.58 percent to P182.50 billion from P201.84 billion in 2024.

PAGCOR-operated casinos also sustained the decline in revenues with P12.52 billion, reflecting a 20.95 percent year-on-year drop.

Tengco said 2025 GGR highlights the growing significance of online gaming to the industry’s overall performance.

The industry has evolved

“The increase in electronic gaming revenues shows how the industry has evolved,” the PAGCOR chief said. “Online gaming is no longer a supplementary segment but has now become the leading driver of overall GGR growth.”

The PAGCOR chief added that that electronic gaming revenue growth came despite a temporary slump in the third quarter of 2025 following the de-linking of e-wallets, which disrupted player access and payment channels.

He said the adjustments in digital payment systems were implemented to improve transaction traceability, protect players, and strengthen confidence in regulated online gaming.