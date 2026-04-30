QC fire reignites in Pinyahan; families evacuated

Initial findings by the Bureau of Fire Protection showed the fire was caused by copper-burning activity inside an abandoned house.

Authorities urged the public not to spread misinformation, saying there is no basis for claims that the fire was intentional.

The city government said it is focused on providing immediate assistance to affected families and ensuring that response efforts are lawful and carried out with compassion.

Before the latest incident, the city had already met with residents to discuss assistance programs, including financial aid and relocation options within the NIA site or other resettlement areas.

On 28 April, affected families visited relocation sites such as Harmony Hills Resettlement Site in Barangay Batasan Hills and QCitizen Homes–Urban Deca Homes.

“The HCDRD continues its coordination with the families in NIA, and any plans or actions to be undertaken in the area are ensured to go through proper consultation,” the city government said.

The Barangay Vasra Multipurpose Hall has also been opened as an additional evacuation site if needed.

The Social Services Development Department provided immediate aid to affected residents, while the city’s sanitation and cleanup unit conducted clearing operations.