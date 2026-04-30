QC gov't debunks forced-fire claims in NIA Road blaze

The fire broke out past midnight and was eventually raised to the Third Alarm at around 1:28 a.m., before being declared fire out at 1:58 a.m.

Talks among netizens on social media suggesting that the fire was a deliberate scheme had circulated even before, after a massive fire tore through a large part of the community on March 6.

This was fueled by plans from the local government unit (LGU) to erect a housing complex in the area, which it has previously mentioned was meant for the residents themselves.

City Mayor Joy Belmonte explained that it was coordinating with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) regarding the construction of multi-story residential units.

“We are working closely with DHSUD to develop an in-city vertical housing project. We want to assure affected families that they will be prioritized and will benefit from the housing we are planning to build,” Belmonte said.

Amid the rumors, the LGU affirmed that no such underlying plots were present, urging the public to be mindful of the information they share.

“Hinihiling ng lokal na pamahalaan sa lahat na huwag magpakalat ng maling impormasyon dahil walang batayan na sinadya ang sunog,” it said in a statement.

(The local government is discouraging the spread of false information as there is no evidence that the fire was intentional)

It further noted that it was continuing to work with residents affected by the two separate incidents to ensure that all displaced residents were properly assisted.