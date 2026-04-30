PSA: Digital economy hits P2.74T in 2025

Driving the expansion was digital-enabling infrastructure, which contributed the largest share at P1.79 trillion. This segment was led by ICT services, ICT manufacturing, and ICT-enabled services, reflecting continued investment in core digital systems and connectivity.

E-commerce also remained a major growth driver, accounting for 32.2 percent of the total digital economy, followed by digital content and media at 2.2 percent, and government digital services at 0.3 percent.

Employment linked to the digital economy reached 10.39 million persons in 2025, representing 21.2 percent of total national employment. This was slightly higher than the 10.27 million recorded in 2024.

By employment share, e-commerce dominated with 75.8 percent, followed by digital-enabling infrastructure at 23.3 percent, while digital content and government digital services accounted for less than 1 percent combined.

The PSA noted that the figures are based on preliminary estimates under the Philippine Digital Economy Satellite Account, which remains subject to refinement and further methodological development.