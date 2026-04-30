Power to the people: Miss Universe Philippines 2026 lets fans help crown the queen

A Judge’s Seat for Every Fan

For the first time in the competition’s history, the public will collectively function as an official judge. Through a synchronized scoring platform, audiences can evaluate each delegate live as the show unfolds—from the high-energy Swimsuit segment to the elegance of the Evening Gown and the intensity of the Q&A round.

Using a scoring format reminiscent of classic pageant systems, participants will rate candidates on a scale, contributing to a unified audience score. This collective input will be integrated into the overall judging framework, adding a dynamic layer of engagement while preserving the competition’s credibility.

Every tap, every score, and every decision becomes part of a larger narrative—one that allows fans to feel the weight and excitement of choosing a queen.

Turning Viewers Into Decision-Makers

Access to this immersive experience is made possible through a dedicated premium feature within the Maya app. Once unlocked, users are guided through a structured judging process designed to mirror the real panel experience.

Participants can study each candidate, assess performances per segment, and submit their scores in real time. The system is designed to be intuitive yet meaningful—ensuring that even first-time users can engage confidently, while seasoned pageant fans can appreciate the depth of evaluation.

The process doesn’t just simulate judging—it invites fans to truly understand it.

Redefining the Pageant Experience

This innovation reflects a broader evolution in how pageants connect with their audiences. By blending tradition with technology, Miss Universe Philippines is building a more inclusive platform—one that acknowledges the influence of its global fanbase.

The initiative transforms coronation night into a shared experience, where every supporter becomes part of the journey toward the crown. It’s no longer just about watching a winner be announced—it’s about helping shape that outcome.

A New Era of Participation

With this groundbreaking approach, Miss Universe Philippines 2026 reinforces its position at the forefront of modern pageantry. It’s a celebration not only of beauty, intelligence, and advocacy—but also of community.

In this new format, the message is clear: the crown is no longer decided solely onstage. It is shaped by voices around the world—united in one moment, one decision, and one queen.