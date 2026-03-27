Philippines exports hit record $14.47B start in 2026 — DTI

“The broad-based gains across electronics, minerals, and agro-based products show that Filipino products are recognized and utilized globally, reflecting the quality and reliability of our industries,” Roque said.

“These results affirm that our strategy to diversify and deepen trade partnerships is working. We will build on this momentum by expanding market access through our FTAs, strengthening value chains, and enhancing support for exporters to sustain growth throughout the year,” she added.

Electronics led export growth, increasing by $718.92 million to $4.23 billion and accounting for 57.7 percent of total exports. Machinery and transport equipment followed at $415.22 million (5.7%), while gold exports reached $337.55 million (4.6%).

Manufactured goods dominated overall exports at $5.96 billion or 81.3 percent of the total, followed by mineral products at $615.26 million (8.4%) and agro-based products at $608.06 million (8.3%).

Industry sources attributed the strong performance to sustained demand for semiconductor components used in emerging technologies, along with higher shipment volumes.

Agro-based exports also posted gains, with coconut products rising 6.5 percent despite lower coconut oil exports, and processed pineapple products driving a 17.3 percent increase in the fruits and vegetables subsector.

The United States remained the country’s top export market at $1.41 billion (19.3%), followed by Hong Kong at $1.17 billion (16.0%), Japan at $986.44 million (13.5%), China at $663.71 million (9.1%), and the Netherlands at $328 million (4.5%).