Philippines exports hit record $14.47B start in 2026 — DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry reported that Philippine exports reached $14.47 billion in the first two months of 2026, the highest level for the period since 1991.
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed exports from January to February grew 8.3 percent year-on-year, driven by sustained global demand and strong performance across key sectors.
Exports totaled $7.33 billion in February, up 8 percent from $6.79 billion in the same month in 2025, marking the 14th consecutive month of growth and the highest monthly level since October 2025. January exports stood at $7.14 billion.
Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the results reflect the country’s expanding trade reach and stronger partnerships under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr..
“The broad-based gains across electronics, minerals, and agro-based products show that Filipino products are recognized and utilized globally, reflecting the quality and reliability of our industries,” Roque said.
“These results affirm that our strategy to diversify and deepen trade partnerships is working. We will build on this momentum by expanding market access through our FTAs, strengthening value chains, and enhancing support for exporters to sustain growth throughout the year,” she added.
Electronics led export growth, increasing by $718.92 million to $4.23 billion and accounting for 57.7 percent of total exports. Machinery and transport equipment followed at $415.22 million (5.7%), while gold exports reached $337.55 million (4.6%).
Manufactured goods dominated overall exports at $5.96 billion or 81.3 percent of the total, followed by mineral products at $615.26 million (8.4%) and agro-based products at $608.06 million (8.3%).
Industry sources attributed the strong performance to sustained demand for semiconductor components used in emerging technologies, along with higher shipment volumes.
Agro-based exports also posted gains, with coconut products rising 6.5 percent despite lower coconut oil exports, and processed pineapple products driving a 17.3 percent increase in the fruits and vegetables subsector.
The United States remained the country’s top export market at $1.41 billion (19.3%), followed by Hong Kong at $1.17 billion (16.0%), Japan at $986.44 million (13.5%), China at $663.71 million (9.1%), and the Netherlands at $328 million (4.5%).