Paseo de Roxas mural marks Security Bank MUFG tie-up

Designed with the help of around 17 artists, the mural began taking shape on 7 March and now spans a space used daily by an estimated 24,000 commuters.

Security Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Lee Meng Teck said the project reflects the bank’s decade-long partnership with MUFG, anchored on shared values and long-term value creation.

“A decade built on trust, shared purpose, and on the belief that partnerships could create value beyond ourselves. Today’s mural reflects that spirit, its theme ‘People, Planet, and Prosperity,’” he said.

MUFG Country Head in the Philippines Masami Yoshitake said the initiative underscores the role of sustainability in shaping business decisions and making corporate values more visible to the public.

“I am proud to see how this mural brings people together… Sustainability shapes our business decisions. We highlight the importance of sustainability relevant and visible,” Yoshitake said.

One of the featured artists, AG Saño, said public art can influence how people think about shared spaces and social direction.

“Starting with public art, you can open the minds, not just the eyes but also the minds of people passing by our mural. And that's how it has been for the course of human history, the course of society, where art becomes a catalyst and also a way to change through it, to change the direction of society,” Saño said.

He added that the mural’s focus on education reflects broader national priorities, noting that learning remains central to long-term development.

“The reason why I chose education as the centerpiece of the tunnel is because I think it's the one single thing that we really need to focus on as a nation.”