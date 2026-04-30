Pangasinan police intensify crackdown on illegal gambling, net multiple arrests

Authorities reported that on April 27, police operatives carried out simultaneous operations in Manaoag and Pozorrubio, arresting individuals involved in “pusoy” and “tong-its.” Confiscated cash from these operations totaled ₱2,060.

Earlier, on April 24, bookmaking activities were dismantled in Pozorrubio and Urdaneta City, with authorities seizing ₱2,738. On April 22, individuals engaged in “dropball” were apprehended in Mangaldan, where ₱550 in betting money was recovered.

Police officials said the operations highlight heightened vigilance and readiness among law enforcement units in addressing illegal gambling, which they noted continues to threaten public order and community welfare.

The PPO emphasized that illegal gambling is not only a violation of the law but also linked to other criminal activities such as fraud, corruption, and organized crime. Authorities added that sustained enforcement efforts aim to protect vulnerable sectors and maintain the integrity of lawful economic activities.

The police also urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities related to illegal gambling, stressing that community cooperation is crucial to the success of ongoing law enforcement efforts.