Palace flags peso slide; cites strong dollar, oil price spikes

Balisacan also cited sharp global oil price increases, combined with the country’s reliance on imports, as another key factor.

“This causes the country’s demand for dollars to spike, the trade and current account deficits to rise, and, in turn, the peso to weaken. In short, the peso depreciation reflects the rise of the demand for dollars faster than the supply of dollars,” he said.

Castro added that the government is closely monitoring the situation and considering measures to help stabilize the currency.

“First, it is the BSP, our central bank, that has the institutional mandate to stabilize the peso and prevent excessive volatility. Its ammunition is sufficient to prevent excessive volatility,” Balisacan said.