Peso loses value as inflation accelerates — PSA

“The purchasing power of the Philippine peso is inversely related to inflation rate. When inflation increases, the purchasing power of the peso decreases,” he said.

Purchasing power is calculated using the consumer price index (CPI), which tracks changes in the cost of a basket of goods and services. As prices rise, each peso buys less—affecting households’ ability to afford essentials such as food, transport, and utilities. The PSA also uses the CPI in its computation of inflation, which has now reached its fastest pace since July 2024’s 4.4 percent.

The decline over the past eight years reflects the cumulative impact of rising prices, as inflation erodes the real value of money over time. In practical terms, goods and services that cost P100 in 2018 now require about P133 to purchase today—a reality now felt most acutely through elevated fuel prices, which remain firmly in the triple-digit-per-liter range in Metro Manila.

Both the PSA and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) attributed the March inflation spike to the effects of the Middle East conflict, particularly through fuel prices and transportation costs. The BSP warned that spillover effects to other items in the CPI basket could occur if the conflict is prolonged.